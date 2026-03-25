Michigan CASA program expands operations in Calhoun County

Michigan Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is a statewide network that covers 30 counties, where volunteers are appointed by court judges to advocate for children affected by the family court system. Volunteers are trained and supported in collaboration with local welfare agencies to ensure that one adult remains consistent and focused in the child's best interests.

Michigan CASA services have now expanded into Calhoun County, helping local children in the community have their needs met and further assist placement in a safe, permanent residence.

Josita Todd, board chair for Michigan CASA of Calhoun County, sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more about the benefits this expansion provides for Calhoun County children in the system.

Michigan CASA of Calhoun County is located at 32 W. Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Those interested in learning more information, including volunteer opportunities to be a CASA, can visit michigancasa.org. You can also find Michigan CASA of Calhoun County on Facebook.

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