Michigan brewers celebrated at inaugural Michigan Craft Distillers Festival

There is a lot to celebrate in Michigan's food and beverage scene, and the distillery industry is one of them. Nationally, Michigan is the seventh-largest state for distilling, and several distilleries including New Holland, Long Road, Ann Arbor, Grand Taverse, and more will gather at 8 North Monroe Street in Monroe for the first Michigan Craft Distillers Festival.

The festival is in partnership with the Michigan Craft Distillers Association, a non-profit dedicated to supporting the craft spirits industry in Michigan.

The festival will run from September 11 through 13 at varying hours. Thursday's festivities run from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M, while Friday's run from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Saturday's hours are 3 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Distiller-led education programs, cocktail and mixer demos, music, craft vendors, food, and more will also be part of the festival lineup in addition to drinks.

Tickets vary depending on the day. A two-day pass is $50, while Friday's tickets are only $30 and Saturday's tickets are $35. A 3-day VIP pass is $75. All passes include five tasting tickets.

Festival coordinator Scott Bentley and Michigan Craft Distillers Association executive director Courtney Schut visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and showcase a sample of what attendees can see.

Visit michigancraftdistillersfestival.com for more information.

