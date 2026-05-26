Michigan-based supernatural short story collection out now

Author Gail Galotta spent her childhood summers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, influenced by the mystery and aura of the Great Lakes, her latest short story collection Voices Carry Here: Supernatural Stories of Ghosts, Mystery, and Suspense brings that U.P. backdrop to life in a series of stories involving romance, death premonitions, and character-driven plots that take readers on the journey.

The book retails for $24.95 in hardcover format and can be purchased online or wherever books are sold.

Gail spoke with Michelle via Zoom to share more about the release!

Visit gailgalotta.com for more information.

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