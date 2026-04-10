Michigan-based nonprofit "Thrive" fights hunger in international schools

Accessibility to food isn't just for a means of survival. Having access to healthy meals allows us to thrive in all aspects of life, and a Michigan-based nonprofit is bringing that to 17 schools in Bangladesh and the Philippines.

"Thrive" was co-founded by Gina Gabel and Priscilla Heffelfinger. After a group of mothers witnessed the hunger from children in urban areas of Bangladesh and how it was impacting more than just the students' appetites, Thrive was born. By providing meals to local Bangladesh schools, students were able to strengthen communities, reduce the rates of childhood marriages, and increase academic attendance. With over 3,000 meals served daily that now expands into the Philippines, Thrive is continuing to thrive after a decade of establishment.

Priscilla and Gina were recently recognized as Inc. Magazine's Female Founders 500 list for 2026 thanks to their contributions ensuring children have a better day and brighter future ahead. The two spoke to Todd via Zoom to share more about Thrive and how the community can contribute to the cause.

Visit thrive-global.org for more information.

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