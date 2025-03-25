Michigan Ballet Academy to perform "Snow White & The Fire Bird" on March 29 & 30

The Michigan Ballet Academy brings a magical double feature to the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center this weekend with its upcoming spring production, "Snow White & The Firebird."

This enchanting double feature will bring two timeless fairytales to life through the artistry of classical ballet, showcasing the talent of MBA’s students and faculty.

Performances are scheduled for Saturday, March 29 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m

The first act features the classic tale of Snow White, where courage and kindness triumph over evil, brought to life with stunning choreography and vibrant storytelling. The second act transports viewers into the magical world of The Firebird, following the mischievous Firebird and Prince Ivan on a thrilling journey to rescue an imprisoned princess.

Tickets are available now at michiganballet.org. Pricing is $30 for adults, $18 for students and seniors, and $10 for children under 6. Proceeds support MBA’s mission to enrich lives through ballet, including need-based scholarships and community outreach programs.

