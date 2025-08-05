Michigan author releases STEM-based children's book series

There is a new picture book series available, bringing STEM topics such as photosynthesis, viscosity, refraction, gravity, and more to young readers and their inquisitive minds.

Written by Michigan native Lily Boehm, the Curious Minds Club follows readers on the adventures of Olivia and her teddy bear, Flux, meeting science friends in the process. Three of the titles have already hit Amazon's #1 New Releases!

The 20-book paperback series is available to purchase on Amazon, retailing for $12.99 each.

Lily is currently bringing her book tour across the state, and stopped by the Morning Mix to discuss the series.

Visit the book series's Facebook page for more information! You can also send an Email to curiousmindsseries@gmail.com.

