Michigan author releases first book, "Santa's Summer Vacation in Michigan"

No dream is ever too small, and for writer Christina Fecher, that dream has become a reality as her debut children's book, Santa's Summer Vacation in Michigan , is now available.

Christina has had over 20 years of experience in journalism and strategic communications. She has reported for The Detroit News, worked in corporate communications and public relations, and began writing the story when her daughter was only five years old. A decade later, that dream of writing a book has become a reality.

Santa's Summer Vacation in Michigan takes St. Nick and his elves on a trip to Michigan, discovering all the things that make the Mitten State unique. The book is illustrated by Robin Boyer and contains fun Easter eggs Michigan residents will pick up on in the illustrations.

The book is available on Amazon, and can be purchased in-person at Maggie’s Gourmet Gifts & Food in Norton Shores, Only You Boutique in Norton Shores, The Book Cellar in Grand Haven, Clove & Crown in downtown Muskegon, and Wasserman’s Flowers & Gifts on Muskegon’s Lakeside District.

Christina will participate in a book reading and signing event at The Bookman in Grand Haven on June 13, as well as appear at the Author Alley at the Lakeshore Art Festival in Muskegon on June 27 and 28. She sat down with Todd to share more about the book.

Visit christinafecherauthor.com for more information.

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