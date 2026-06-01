Michigan author publishes children's book on Little Sable Point Lighthouse

Stephanie Owen grew up in Illinois, but spent many summers exploring Michigan's Great Lakes. Currently a high school English teacher, she has released her debut book, The Lonely Lighthouse: The Story of Little Sable Pointlight .

The book is a story of the Little Sable Point Lighthouse told from the lighthouse's point of view, which is historically the oldest brick lighthouse in the state. Stephanie also spoke with the great-great-nephew of the first lighthouse keeper in researching the project!

The book is illustrated by Metro-Detroit artist Sona Avedikian and published by Sleeping Bear Press, famously known for publishing the beloved children's book The Legend of Sleeping Bear .

Stephanie spoke to Todd about the publishing process.

The book can be purchased in local bookstores, online, and the Little Sable Point Lighthouse gift shop.

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