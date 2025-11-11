Michigan author Joseph Guthrie releases second book in Christmas series

Michigan author Joseph Guthrie's Grandfather Christmas , part of The Secret Scrolls Collection, takes the reader on a journey through the origins of Santa Claus through thousands of years of storytelling and tradition. A planned series of six total books in the series, The Secret Scrolls Collection documents Saint Nicholas' parents, the mysteries of the North Pole, the origins of Santa's elves and reindeer, and much more.

The second book in the series, The First Christmas , picks up right where the first book in the series, The Journey , ended. After fifty years of separation, Nicholas - now Saint Nicholas - is reunited with his parents and create the first Christmas with Santa Claus.

The book retails for $26.95 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.

Joseph returned to the Morning Mix to share more about book two and Michigan's influence in the Grandfather Christmas series.

Visit grandfatherchristmas.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok