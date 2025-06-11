Watch Now
Michigan author David Zurick showcases Great Lakes in new book: The Third Coast

The Third Coast: America's Great Lakes Shoreline, is scheduled to be released July 15
Author David Zurick: The Third Coast
David Zurick is a Michigan native who earned his PhD in Geography from the University of Hawaii. His love of nature and photography has lead him to publish several photography books, traveling around the world to the Himalayas, American South, and Polynesia.

His newest release, The Third Coast: America's Great Lakes Shoreline, is scheduled to be released July 15. The book explores the five Great Lakes throughout the seasons through David's stunning photography.

Michelle and Todd spoke to David over Zoom to discuss the novel, which is available to pre-order on Amazon and retails for $30.

For more information on David's other works, visit davidzurick.com.

