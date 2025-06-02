Michigan author chronicles addiction and recovery in latest book

For those struggling with substance abuse or addiction, the pursuit of pleasure to avoid pain becomes second nature. When that new reality forms and becomes dependent, attempting to break way from that becomes an entirely different battle author Nicholas Paxson knows all too well.

Paxson's latest release, " Inner Space: Don't Believe Everything You Think ", chronicles his journey of substance abuse, trips in and out of Detroit jails, to physical and psychological freedom leading him to pursuing his Master of Science. The book is available to purchase on Amazon.

There will be a meet the author book signing for Inner Space on July 2 at the Kent District Library Wyoming branch beginning at 6 P.M. The event is free to attend.

Nick sat down with Todd to discuss the novel and the importance of de-stigmatizing mental illness.

You can follow author Nicholas Paxson on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok