Michigan author Alex Bos publishes fourth book

Michigan native Alex Bos is a Calvin University alum and former high school literature teacher who has published her fourth book, Alters: A Dystopian Romance .

Her sixth book written, Alters is set in 2040 and focuses on Milo Greene's attempt at redemption while serving a life sentence at home. It is available to purchase on Amazon.

Alex's work doesn't stop with her literature. She is also self-published thanks to Green Light Books, a publishing house that advocates for local authors at all stages of their writing journey from classes and workshops to refine their skills and reader feedback programs to continue learning and growing.

In honor of Alters ' release, Mokaya is featuring a special treat, "The Purple Bottle Bonbon", featuring dark chocolate and a lemon crunch filling. The special offering is available April 14 through 18.

Alex sat down with Todd to share more about the book and publishing journey. You can follow her on Instagram.

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