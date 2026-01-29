Michigan 211 connects residents to community resources

A crisis situation can occur at any time. While 911 is reserved for those urgent, immediate life-or-death situations, a crisis situation can also come by way of utility services, housing, food assistance, healthcare, and more.

Michigan 211 is a free, confidential service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. With seven regional contact centers across the state, Michigan residents can call 211 and be put in touch with health and human service agencies in their community for their situation. Calls maintain confidentiality and do not use personal information in providing information and referrals.

One of Michigan 211's network of resources include their Disaster Relief Center, partnering with emergency response teams to assist in disaster prevention and recovery in man-made and severe weather events, including the harsh winter weather we have experienced this year.

Todd spoke with Emergency Management Officer for Michigan 211 Chad Vesser via Zoom to learn more.

Residents can dial 2-1-1, text their ZIP code to 898211, or visit mi211.org for more information.

