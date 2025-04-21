Michelle's Weekday Adventures April 21-25

Gerald R. Ford Museum Opens Vietnam War Exhibit

Casting Light: Photographs of the Vietnam War opens this week at the Gerald R. Ford Museum. 2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the U.S. involvement in Vietnam. This new showcase uses photographs to provide a moving, intimate, and powerful look at the war, capturing how Presidents grappled with the reality of the war and the American public's changing responses to the conflict.

That is on display until December, but on Thursday, make sure to catch "From Saigon to Service: One Refugee's Story of Gratitude and Giving Back". France Hoang fled Vietnam as a young refugee, and went on to attend West Point, serve in a war zone, advise the White House, and came full circle to help evacuate Afghan allies during America's withdrawal.

This powerful presentation includes lessons about gratitude, duty , and the rille effects of gratitude. That runs from 6:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. Head to fordlibrarymuseum.gov for details.

Wild Strides 5k at John Ball Zoo

The inaugural Wild Strides 5K takes over the John Ball Zoo on Earth Day, April 22. This evening run takes participants through the scenic grounds, past the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, and along surrounding trails.

Entry includes a finisher medal, t-shirt, and a ticket to come back to see the lanterns this spring. It's open to all ages.

There is also a half-mile kid's Fun Run. That kid's run is at 6 P.M., while the 5k run starts at 7 P.M. The 5k walk kicks off at 7:10 P.M.

There is a $50 entry fee that supports wildlife conservation.

Earth Day at The Hackley Public Library

Gardening season is almost here, and there are plenty of opportunities to get prepared in Muskegon this week. The Hackley Public Library is partnering with Kaleidoscope Farm for a special Earth Day program. Learn about seeds and gardening and then make a soda bottle trench planter to take home and care for. This is for families and teens. Bring along a clean 2-liter bottle for your planter.

It's happening April 22 from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M. Head to hackleylibrary.org for details.

Then on April 23, the North Muskegon branch of the MADL is hosting the Muskegon County Garden Club for a community seed swap. Bring your extra fruit, vegitable, herb, and flower seeds to share and swap with fellow gardeners.

You can also learn more about the seed library, where you can check out and donate seeds. You do not need to register for this event that runs from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Jar Recycling Opportunity With The Kalamazoo Candle Company

The Kalamazoo Candle Company is celebrating Earth Week today through April 26 by helping you repurpose your old vessels.

Bring your cleaned out Kalamazoo Candle Company Jar! They will provide the rocks, soil, and a succulent for free to give it new life. Create a mini-ecosystem to take home!

The limit is one per person. This is at both the downtown and Portage locations. Head to kalamazoocandle.com to learn more.

Glassblowing Competition Heating Up In Kalamazoo

Check out the best glassblowers from Chicago, Detroit, West Michigan, and beyond at Glass Art Kalamazoo!

There will be two days of head-to-head battling in the hot shop and flame shop. Watch the thrilling action as these experts battle for the victory belt in a series of artistic competitions.

Cast a ballot for your favorite to determine who takes home cash prizes. This year's theme is "favorite storybook characters" and there is also a book drive.

The event is free to attend Friday from 3 P.M. to 10 P.M. and Saturday from 9 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Head to glassartkalamazoo.org to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok