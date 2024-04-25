MI Veteran, Jill Wolfe, talks about her time at the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic

A local army veteran is back home from Colorado after participating alongside hundreds of other athletes from around the country at the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

48-year-old Jill Wolfe, who is also legally blind, participated in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC) on April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado. There she participated in events like Alpine skiing, sled hockey, and several other adaptive sports.

For nearly four decades, the NDVWSC has helped Veterans who live with physical disabilities, as well as wounds unseen, overcome obstacles and challenge their perceived limitations. World-class instructors and recreation therapists work closely with Veterans to help them experience the full potential of adaptive sports and recreation therapy as a tool for improved health and well-being.

Wolfe joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her experience at the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic and voice the importance of these opportunities for people living with disabilities.