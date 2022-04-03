Falling ice closes Mackinac Bridge

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Falling ice has closed the Mackinac Bridge again.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is tweeting regular updates on the status of the bridge.

Crews have been out on the bridge trying to get ice to break free from high up on the structure.

Mackinac Bridge Authority

Falling ice has been known to cause severe damage as you can see from a photo shared by the Michigan DOT.

Michigan DOT

The bridge has been closed off and on for the past week as chunks of ice fall to the road below.

Mackinac Bridge Authority Twitter

If you plan to head to the Tip of the Mitt, check the Mackinac Bridge Authority website for the bridge status.