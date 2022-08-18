West Michigan Regional Airport and Wings of Mercy hosting Aviation Day on August 20

HOLLAND, Mich. — The West Michigan Regional Airport and Wings of Mercy have announced that they will be co-hosting a community Aviation Day. The event will be held at West Michigan Regional Airport on Saturday, August 20.

Aviation Day will include a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. At the same time, visitors can register for the annual Wings of Mercy 5K race on the airport’s runway. The race will begin at 8 a.m. Registration fees from the Runway 5K will go to support the Wings of Mercy mission of providing free life-giving flights to patients in need.

The EAA Young Eagles Plane Rides will also be at the event, offering free flights to kids. Flight Path will also offer flight simulator experiences throughout the day. Food trucks will be at the event from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

"Aviation Day will be fun for the whole family,” said West Michigan Regional Airport Director Aaron Thelenwood. “Aviation Day is a part of our broader efforts to engage the community and provide education opportunities that highlight the impact and benefits of aviation in the region.”

