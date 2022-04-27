Three Hope College seniors awarded through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program

HOLLAND, Mich. — Three graduating Hope College seniors will be traveling abroad to either pursue graduate study, teach, or conduct research. Hope College has announced that Vicente Bickel, Anne Bruebach, and Rachael Grochowski have received awards through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.

Bickel will pursue graduate studies in Spain. He will enroll at the University of Salamanca in a Global and International Studies master’s program. Bickel is graduating from Hope College with a composite major in cultural anthropology and a major in Spanish. During his time at Hope, he was involved in the Phelps Scholars Program, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, Latino Student Organization, and Vox Populo. He graduated from Black River Public School in 2018.

Bruebach will teach at Tsar Simeon Veliki Private Secondary School in Bulgaria. She is graduating from Hope College in elementary education and a minor in teaching English as a second language. During her time at Hope College, she was involved with Campus Ministries and on the leadership Dream team of the Student Marathon. She has also been a teaching assistant for biology and education, a tutor for the Children’s After School Achievement program, and an orientation assistant. Bruebach graduated from Naperville North High School in 2018.

Grochowski will travel to Japan where she will study Japanese. She will also be working on a research project on Japanese young adult literature. She is graduating from Hope College with majors in Japanese studies and English, along with a minor in French-speaking culture and society. During her time at Hope College, she was involved in coaching the Even-Year Play for the Nykerk Cup competition and the Phelps Scholar Program. She has also been a program assistant for the college’s summer exchange program, a teaching assistant in British Literature, and a research assistant for the Joint Archives of Holland. She graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 2018.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program was first established in 1946 and is run by the U.S. Department of State. It operates in more than 140 countries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube