Students in Holland place top 15 in FFA contest

HOLLAND, Mich. — Agricultural and Animal Science program students at the Careerline Tech Center, a service of the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, placed in the top 15 in two Future Farmers of America (FFA) contests.

According to Ottawa Area ISD the first-ever CTC Horse Judging team consisting of Zeeland West High School junior Lilly Nyland, Hudsonville High School senior Emilee Vis, Grand Haven High School senior Annelise Williams, and Zeeland West High School senior Zoey Hassevoort placed third out of 38 teams in the Horse Evaluation Career Development Event at the 94th Annual National Future Farmers of America Convention & Expo held October 27 – 30 in Indianapolis, IN.

Ottawa Area ISD

The team selected and evaluated horses through written and oral tests alongside practical activities and a team presentation. Individual team members also place with Nyland receiving a Gold Emblem, Vis and Williams taking home Silver Emblems and Hassevort winning a Bronze Emblem.

“Some of the requirements to receive an American FFA Degree include completing at least one year of a postsecondary agricultural program continued participation in FFA, and completion of at least 50 hours of community service,” Tony McCaul, Agricultural and Animal Science instructor for CTC said. “To have three former students receive this award in one night is amazing. I am so proud of them all.”

Out of 132 entries in the Michigan FFA Broiler Contest held on Nov. 4, 2021, in Fowlerville, four teams placed in the top 15.

CTC received a Gold ranking overall for the high percentage of winning students.

“The Broiler Competition opens students' eyes to different sectors within the industry and the variety of jobs and careers within it,” McCaul said. “By continuing their education after Tech, students have many career possibilities including working for the USDA, running a business processing chicken or raising chickens, or working for a farmer who runs those aspects of farming. These students are on their way to a fulfilling career.”

