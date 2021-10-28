Public safety officials warn Holland residents of recent phone scam

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety is reminding residents to be vigilant around scams following two recent fraud complaints.

We’re told residents received calls that seemingly came from “Holland Police Department”; however, the calls did not originate from local authorities.

Public safety officials say one resident was called by someone whose caller ID displayed “Social Security Administration.” During that call, the alleged scammer told the recipient that a warrant was issued for their arrest and that they needed to buy gift cards and relay their numbers.

Residents are advised that government agencies would never call and demand cash from them, and to refrain from sending money or personal information to anyone claiming they work for the government or local authorities.

Click here to learn more on how to avoid becoming a scam victim.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube