Poppy and Tulip for President: Holland dogs running for nation's highest office

HOLLAND, Mich. — While in office, former President Harry Truman was rumored to have said, "If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog."

Poppy and Tulip, a pair of golden retrievers, are trying to get there.

On account of being abundantly fluffy, the two are already micro-celebrities in downtown Holland, where they serve as mascots for The Poppy Peach, a local boutique. As the presidential race has tightened in the polls and raised the cultural temperature across America, they've now set their sights (and snouts) on the nation's highest office.

"Poppy for president. Tulip for vice president," said Heather Ten Harmsel, the owner of The Poppy Peach. "It's lighthearted. It's fun. It's supposed to make a stressful situation that we're all in right now just a little more at ease."

Poppy, a "social butterfly," according to Ten Harmsel, made more sense as commander in chief. Tulip, a "bit more timid," would be better served as the right-hand (er, paw) dog.

“They would give free dog food and free treats to every dog," said Ten Harmsel, describing their political platform, which would also include nationwide mandates for backyard pools and dog-friendly businesses.

In Tulip's first public interview since entering the race, this dogged reporter asked how she would handle the economy. She didn't have much to say (and didn't pick a favorite president, either).

Perhaps she and Tulip are relying on a cuteness strategy. Experts say it could work well, especially in swing states.

"Humor and laughter is very important in life," said Ten Harmsel, whose store reflects such a sentiment through witty signs and clothing: "Not to take things so seriously."

FOX 17

The Poppy Peach has printed signs featuring headshots of Poppy and Tulip and the slogan "Because humans suck." While the signs are free for the taking, Ten Harmsel suggests a donation to a local animal shelter.

"I feel like everybody's kind of at each other, so it's nice to take a step back and also make sure we're respecting each other," she said.

