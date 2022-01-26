Pastor arrested in Michigan on charges of teen rape

HOLLAND, Mich. — According to Clarksvillenow.com 43-year-old Pastor Larry J. Rayford Jr. of Clarksville, Tennessee, was booked in Montgomery County Jail on four counts of rape in addition to four counts of statutory rape.

The victims were ages 15 and 13 in 2020 when the incidents happened. One year following the rapes Rayford was indicted by Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of rape and two counts of statutory rape with each victim.

The online publication further states that Rayford went to Holland, Michigan to help with the funerals of several family members. On December 22, 2021, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies tracked Rayford down with a K-9 unit before arresting him.

Rayford has is listed as the “Overseer/Senior Pastor: Pastor Larry Polo Rayford Jr.” and has a previous criminal history in the form of a domestic assault conviction in 2007 and a retired child abuse case in 2016.

