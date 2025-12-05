'Magic at the Mill' lights up Holland starting this weekend

HOLLAND, Mich — For the fourth year in a row, the Magic at the Mill light spectacular is back in Holland at the iconic Windmill Island Gardens.

Lighting up every Friday and Saturday night from December 5th through the 20th, Magic at the Mill is featuring over 1,000 LED blossoms that light up and dance synchronized to holiday music, in addition to thousands of other holiday lights and various attractions for guests of all ages.

ATTRACTIONS:



1,000 synchronized LED "Tulip Blossoms"

Thousands of holiday lights

Carousel

Sinterklaas (THE DUTCH PREDECESSOR OF SANTA CLAUS)

Photo Opportunities

250 Foot Long Abstract Light Walk

Dutch Street Organ

New this year, a 250-foot-long abstract light walk between the light field and the main campus. This double-sided light walk will change colors intermittently to create a festive experience.

City of Holland

"We've had three incredible years of Magic at the Mill. We expect this year to be the biggest one yet both in terms of crowds and lights." explains Windmill Island Gardens Manager Matt Helmus. "This is one of our busiest times of year as we pivot from our regular season to planting tulips to prepping for Magic at the Mill. We have a great team that continues to provide a wonderful experience no matter the season."

Tickets can be purchased here and are $13 for adults, $6 for kids ages 3-15, and children 3 and under are free.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube