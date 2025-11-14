LET IT RING: Holland Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off

HOLLAND, Mich — 'Tis the season!

The Holland Salvation is starting the Red Kettle season on Friday, November 14th, at Bowerman's on 8th in downtown Holland.

The nationwide effort serves as the organization's flagship fundraising effort and has become a staple of the holiday season since it's creation in San Francisco in 1891 by Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee.

The funds will help fund life-transforming programs and services that provide food, shelter, rehabilitation, disaster relief, and more.

In an effort to help spread the Red Kettle Campaign, The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers. You can sign up as an individual ringing, or take on spreading cheer as a group, or even ring virtually.

