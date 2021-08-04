Holland school teacher dubbed Michigan Online Teacher of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — A Holland Public Schools teacher has been recognized as 2021’s Online Teacher of the Year, according to Michigan Virtual.

Sara Sibble has been a special education teacher for students that are deaf or hard of hearing at the school since 2012, the nonprofit tells us.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reportedly praised Sibble for her faithfulness toward her students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your tireless commitment to achieving equitable education for students in American Sign Language over the past 23 years,” writes Governor Whitmer. “I truly appreciate your passion to educate, inspire, and encourage the next generation of leaders in our state.”

We’re told 15 teachers have been named Michigan Virtual’s Online Teacher of the Year since 2009.

“Just three years ago I joined the adventure of online teaching,” says Sibble. “What a gift online education — and more specifically Michigan Virtual — is to students all across Michigan. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

