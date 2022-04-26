Downtown Holland's Street Performer Series returning for Summer 2022

HOLLAND, Mich. — Downtown Holland has announced that the Street Performer Series will return for 2022, with Gentex Corporation as the exclusive sponsor. The series will begin on Thursday, June 16.

The Street Performer Series is planning to include musicians, jugglers, caricature artists, dancers, magicians, balloon twisters, face painters, and more. The event will run every Thursday between 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. This year’s series will conclude on August 18.

“Gentex is proud to continue our support of the annual Street Performer Series and to partner with Downtown Holland to bring the event to the community once again,” said Craig Piersma, Gentex Corporation’s Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening of family fun in beautiful Downtown Holland every Thursday night this summer.”

This year’s Street Performer Series is also being supported by a $1,400 grant from the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs through the Holland Area Arts Council.

The 2022 Street Performer Series is also looking for performing artists and groups who would be interested in participating in the event. An application to be a performer can be found online.

