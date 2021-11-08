Country star Chase Bryant to perform at Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — Country star Chase Bryant will perform in West Michigan this coming spring.

He'll be at the Holland Civic Center as part of the 2022 Holland Tulip time festivities.

"We're coming back strong this spring, and Chase's vulnerable voice speaks of the truth and joy that can be found in the aftermath of difficulty," Gwen Auwerda, executive director for Tulip Time. "We're excited for Tulip Time goers to relax and enjoy a night of fun."

Bryant will perform May 14 at 7 p.m.

He's known for hits like "Take it On Back" and "Little Bit of You."

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 9 and can be purchased at www.tuliptime.com . You can also buy at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th Street in Holland or call 800-822-2770.

Tulip Time runs May 7-15.

