MI Vacay: Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum

The Coast Guard is a major part of keeping the community safe on the water when enjoying the Great Lakes. One of their major jobs, in the dead of winter, is breaking up ice on the Great Lakes.

The USCG Icebreaker Mackinaw, or "The Queen of the Great Lakes", was built as part of the war effort during World War II to meet the heavy demands of war materials and transportation during the winter months. Decommissioned in 2006, she now resides at her namesake home of Mackinaw City, which has been transformed into a museum for public tours and group events.

Guests can visit the Mess Deck, Engine Room, offices, and more, and hear the story of Mackinaw's 62-year career breaking ice on the Great Lakes and serving as a goodwill ambassador throughout the region.

Todd traveled to the Icebreaker Mackinaw Maritime Museum to get a tour and discover the history of the vessel.

