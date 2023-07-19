MI Vacay: Historic Mill Creek

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

Summers go by too quickly here in Michigan, and if you haven't had a chance to get the family out for a vacation, a great place to go in northern Michigan. Just hop on I-75 and head north to Mackinaw City, where there are beautiful views, plenty of fun, and some incredible Michigan history lessons.

One of those places filled with sights and history is Historic Mill Creek, where visitors can witness the power of the creek harnessed to cut timber into lumber at one of the oldest industrial sites on the Upper Great Lakes and soar like an eagle on the zip line during the Adventure Tour.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix took a trip to Mackinaw City to discover Mill Creek and what other fun adventures visitors can experience at the park.

Historic Mill Creek is open from early May through early October every season.

Learn more about Mill Creek and start planning a trip by going to mackinawcity.com.