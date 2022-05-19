MI Vacay: Colonial Michilimackinac

Mackinaw City is full of history, attracting thousands of visitors each year to explore what the city has to offer. One of the sights attracting hundreds of people each year is Colonial Michilimackinac, containing hundreds of years of history within its walls.

Fort Michilimackinac brings history to life with cannon blasts, firing rifles, soldiers marching, and more historical reenactments.

The fort is the oldest building in Michigan, containing 13 other historical structures boasting exhibits explaining everything from military training and battles to medical treatments to family life within the fort.

More than just a military outpost, Fort Michilimackinac served as a home for soldiers and their families and eventually the headquarters for Mackinac National Park, where tourists to the island visited the great fortress on the bluff, much like they do today.

They are open from early May through October every season.

