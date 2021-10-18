MI Vacay: Big Lakes Brewing

There's no need to drive to the big city or fly to a different country to find food and brews made with the finest ingredients. Amazing beer and food can be found in the heart of downtown Holland at Big Lakes Brewing.

Big Lakes Brewing has a foundation built around quality, consistency, and a passion for good beer. With an emphasis on quality ingredients, consistent recipes, and a passion for quality control, it's no surprise the brewery has been going strong for over a decade.

Founded in 2009, Big Lakes Brewing started as the brainchild of three engineers living in Holland, Michigan. Two of them were devoted home brewers for years, working in a garage with a Sabco Brewmagic and perfecting their recipes.

That half-barrel system eventually turned into a three-barrel system in a 3000 square foot pub with sixty seats. Now in 2021, they thrive in a 7000-square foot brewery with a full kitchen as well as a 15-barrel brewhouse.

Along with dozens of house-made brews, they serve food like burgers, pizza, and so much more.

