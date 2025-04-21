MI teen shares practical ways to curb screen addiction in "Teens Against Screens" campaign

How many hours a day do you spend on your phone? While screen addiction is nothing new for today's generation of teens, 16-year-old Luke Strack wants to unplug more phones with the Teens Against Screens campaign.

Luke is touring high schools across the Midwest to encourage kids to put the screens down. He's reaching students one school at a time in his laugh-out-loud presentation, touring ten schools in Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Using nature as a guiding principle, Luke encourages young people to ditch the screens and find fun right outside their front door. Luke joined Todd and Michelle on the Morning Mix with several games and crafts to keep kids and teens engaged without screens.

