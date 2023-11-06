MI Author Wade Rouse releasing a new holiday novel, "The Wishing Bridge"

The holiday season is full of tradition, family, and friends. For many in Michigan, taking a trip to Frankenmuth is part of what makes this time of year so special, so what better setting for a beautiful Christmas love story?

Author Wade Rouse, who goes by the pen name "Viola Shipman," is releasing a new Michigan-based novel called The Wishing Bridge. Rouse joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the real-life inspiration behind the holiday novel.

The Wishing Bridge will be available online and in bookstores on November 7.