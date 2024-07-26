Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races take place on July 31

There is truly no better medicine than movement, even better when joined by hundreds of other humans all to get across the finish line. Whether it's a friendly competition, or just enjoying a summer evening, the Metro Way 5K is a great way to get exercise and socialize!

The Metro Way 5K dates to the University of Michigan Health West's founding days, originally named after Metro Health. The event is a celebration of their commitment to community health and wellness.

The Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races event includes a 5K run/walk suitable for all ages and abilities, and special youth races organized by the YMCA.

In addition to the races, the event features health and wellness activities such as fitness classes, educational sessions, and health screenings.

The impact of this fundraising event has been substantial; funds raised have enabled UoM Health- West to offer free and low-cost health services, fitness classes, and educational programs.

Metro Way 5K & YMCA Youth Races will take place at 1980 Metro Court in Wyoming. Youth races will start at 6 p.m., and the Metro Way 5K starts at 6:30 p.m.

To register, visit bit.ly/MetroWay5K.

