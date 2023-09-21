Merchants & Makers is hosting an ArtPrize Artisan Market on Sept. 23 & 24

Art can take so many different forms, which is part of the allure of ArtPrize. While many ArtPrize submissions are for sale, it’s not always affordable. Fortunately, Merchants and Makers is partnering with ArtPrize to host an event in downtown Grand Rapids where hundreds of pieces of affordable art will be for sale by local creators.

The artisan market is taking place in front of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum at Ah-Nab-Awen Park, where there will not only be dozens of vendors selling their art but also food trucks and live music.

The ArtPrize + Merchants and Makers event will occur on September 23 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Learn more at merchantsandmakers.com.