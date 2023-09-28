Merchants and Makers travel to Frugthaven Farms this weekend

Merchants and Makers is bringing their handmade artisan market to Frugthaven Farm for the third year on Saturday, September 30.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. browse more than 125 local maker booths, eat at one of the eight food trucks on sight, and listen to two stages of live music. Performances include artists Zie, Bri Baron, Todd Aldrich, and Cole Hansen.

Frugthaven Farm also has a cidery on sight with refreshments and snacks. Alcoholic drinks are allowed on the lawn this year, so shoppers can sip on cider or beer while browsing.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online at frugthaven.ticketleap.com/fall-market/ or at the door.