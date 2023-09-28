Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Merchants and Makers travel to Frugthaven Farms this weekend

Browse over 125 local makers and their handmade goods
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 12:05:57-04

Merchants and Makers is bringing their handmade artisan market to Frugthaven Farm for the third year on Saturday, September 30.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. browse more than 125 local maker booths, eat at one of the eight food trucks on sight, and listen to two stages of live music. Performances include artists Zie, Bri Baron, Todd Aldrich, and Cole Hansen.

Frugthaven Farm also has a cidery on sight with refreshments and snacks. Alcoholic drinks are allowed on the lawn this year, so shoppers can sip on cider or beer while browsing.

Tickets to this event can be purchased online at frugthaven.ticketleap.com/fall-market/ or at the door.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book