Merchants and Makers to appear at this year's Coast Guard Festival

West Michigan's largest, local artisan maker group is Merchants and Makers, bringing a handful of local artists together across various locations for a day of shopping, supporting small businesses, and having fun in the process.

The group will be at Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven on July 31 and August 1 at Central Park. Food trucks and live music will also be part of the festivities.

Market hours run 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. on Friday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday. There is no admission to attend a Merchants and Makers market!

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix and brought makers Tia Riva and Karin Kohn to talk about the upcoming market.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok