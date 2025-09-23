Merchants and Makers sets up shop during ArtPrize

Merchants and Makers is a West Michigan staple, bringing hundreds of local artisans and makers together to reach out to the community, engage with customers and other small businesses, and have fun in the process.

With ArtPrize returning to downtown Grand Rapids, the makers will also be setting up shop on September 27 and October 4 from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. across Rosa Parks Circle, Monroe Center, and Ottawa Avenue.

The event is free to attend, and food trucks and live music will be available at Rosa Parks Circle. It's a great way to explore Grand Rapids during its busiest time of year while supporting small businesses!

Market Director Shyle Lyons returned to the Mix and brought artisan Emily Wells in the studio to talk about the event.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information as well as a list of future events!

