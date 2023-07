It's a picture-perfect reason to head to the beach, and even more incentive to get to Grand Haven. Merchants and Makers is hosting their monthly market on Saturday, July 8, featuring more than 100 Michigan makers, live music, and a variety of food trucks.

The market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chinook Pier, located at N. Harbor Drive.

To learn more or discover future events at merchantsandmakers.com.