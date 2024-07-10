Merchants and Makers returns to Chinook Pier in Grand Haven on July 13

Over 100 vendors will be at Chinook Pier in Grand Havenas the Merchants and Makers Market hosts their next big event on July 13.

Food trucks such as Dune Buggy, Corner Twist Pretzels, Voyage Bowls, Olly's Donuts, MI-Froyo, and Righteous Cuisine will be present. Kenzie's Be will also be there with coffee and alcoholic drinks.

Live music will be performed by Sarena Rae and Elijah Russ at this free event.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more about this and future markets at merchantsandmakers.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok