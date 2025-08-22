Merchants and Makers prepares for Return to the River Music and Arts Festival

Merchants and Makers is a West Michigan staple, bringing hundreds of local artisans and makers together to reach out to the community, engage with customers and other small businesses, and have fun in the process.

The market of makers will make a stop at the Return to the River Music and Arts Festival, where 50 local makers will be present at this year's festival.

It is free to attend, and will stretch over two days this weekend: August 23 and 24. The makers will set up shop from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sixth Street Bridge.

Market Director Shyle Lyons returned to the Mix and brought owner of Within Resin Pendants Kaitlyn Green on the AllSeasons Living patio to discuss what shoppers can look forward to this weekend.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information as well as a list of future events!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok