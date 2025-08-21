Celebrate Downtown Grand Rapids at the Return to the River Music and Art Festival

Downtown Grand Rapids has a lot to offer and a lot to celebrate. From the art and music scenes to scenic views of the Grand River, there is plenty to offer and celebrate in Michigan's second-largest city.

The Return to the River Music and Art Festival allows community members to engage along the riverfront, now in its fourth year. It is free to attend and open to all ages.

The festival will take place across three locations: 555 Monroe Avenue, Sixth Street Park, and the Sixth Street Bridge on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24. The festival runs from 1 P.M. to 11 P.M. on Saturday and 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. on Sunday.

Over 25 DJ's, bands, and performers will take to two stages, along with over 20 food trucks and a Merchants and Makers Market on the Sixth Street Bridge. Plenty of art stations and creative opportunities will be available to engage in at the event as well.

This year's festival will also have three large-scale interactive art installations and a special theme of fantasy and magic.

Visit downtowngr.org for more information. You can also follow event information on their new Instagram page.

