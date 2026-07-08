Merchants and Makers kicks off summer market season in Grand Haven

Merchants and Makers, West Michigan's local artisan market group, is launching the summer market season beginning at Grand Haven's Chinook Pier. The market will be held Saturday, July 11 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Guests can shop from 100 local makers along the water and find a variety of products from hand-made crafts to homewares to artwork. The market will also have live music and food trucks.

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix and brought makers Arikka Wright and Sam Atherton from Cozy Little Nook and Neko Taiyaki on the Altogas grill to share more about the summer market kickoff!

Chinook Pier is located at 301 N. Harbor Drive.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

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