Merchants and Makers hits the lakeshore this August

Merchants and Makers is a West Michigan staple, encouraging local vendors to set up shop and community members to shop local and support these small businesses. As the summer season continues, so does the shopping - and for the month of August, Merchants and Makers has several upcoming opportunities to explore that next special gift for yourself or a loved one.

First up, Merchants and Makers is bringing their business to the Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival the weekend of August 1 and 2 at Grand Haven's Central Park.

Shop hours run from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M. that Friday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday.

That following weekend, Merchants and Makers will make their stop at Chinook Pier on August 9 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Like with all Merchants and Makers events, both events are free to attend and feature food trucks and live music.

Market Director Shyle Lyons returned to the Mix, and one of this year's makers, Lisa Lehmann, visited the Mix to share what she will be showcasing during the weekend!

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information and keep up with upcoming events! You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

