Merchants and Makers finds storefront home in partnership with Garsnett Beacon

Posted at 12:32 PM, Jun 13, 2024

Merchants and Makers constantly bring together great artisans, food, music, and fun for events around West Michigan. Now, a new partnership with Garsnett Beacon is bringing what people love about those markets to a brick-and-mortar store in Grand Haven.

Located at 129 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven, Garsnett Beacon will be home to more than 50 local makers. The artists will rotate throughout the year with small booths showcasing their products.

Garsnett Beacons will also have their line of handmade candles available for purchase, as well as a Pour Your Own Candles station.

The grand opening weekend for the Merchants and Makers storefront will be the weekend of June 14-16 They will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

