Merchants and Makers coming to Grand Haven waterfront July 10

Searching for one-of-a-kind gift ideas for a friend, or a special item to treat yourself with? Head to Merchants and Makers at the Grand Haven Waterfront, where there will be hundreds of unique, handmade items for sale on July 10.

The Grand Haven Waterfront will feature over 60 local makers showcasing art, jewelry, baked goods, and much more.

Food trucks Voyage Bowls and Righteous Cuisine will be on sight, as well as live music performed by Bri Baron.

Vendors will be located at the former Chinook Pier area, located at 301 N Harbor Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit merchantsandmakers.com.