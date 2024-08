There’s never a bad weekend in Grand Haven, and this weekend is no exception as Merchants and Makers is hosting another artisan market on August 10.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Chinook Pier, shop at more than 100 local makers along the beautiful riverfront.

Food trucks and live music will be on site as well.

The event is completely free to attend.

See a complete list of vendors and future events at merchantsandmakers.com.

