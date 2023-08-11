Merchants and Makers coming to Chinook Pier Market on August 12

It's going to be a beautiful weekend, and the perfect way to enjoy the weather is strolling around Grand Haven for the Merchants and Makers Chinook Pier Market.

The Grand Haven Waterfront will feature over 100 local makers showcasing art, jewelry, baked goods, and much more.

Lake Effect Kitchen, Around Baking Co, Dune Buggy, Smoke n Ash, Voyage Bowls, and Whipped, will be there with mac and cheese, pizza, burgers, smoothies, coffee, breakfast sandwiches, BBQ, and more.

There will also be live music performed by Elijah Russ.

Vendors will be located at the former Chinook Pier area, located at 301 N Harbor Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more, visit merchantsandmakers.com.