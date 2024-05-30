Merchants and Makers brings art to the John Ball Zoo on June 1

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The John Ball Zoo is a big draw for all the exhibits, animals, and the Lantern Festival. However, there's even more reason to head to the zoo as Merchants and Makers hosts another market on Saturday, June 1.

Shop over 100 local makers at the Fulton Street Parking Lot in front of John Ball Zoo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food trucks including Boujee Bowls, Beechers, Voyage Bowls, Semifreddo, Patty Matters, and Ohana Hawaiian Ice. Live music will be provided by Nathan Walton.

The event is free to attend.

