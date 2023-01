Merchants and Makers artist applications now open for 2023 events

Merchants and Makers events are coming back to West Michigan in 2023, with even more events and vendors being featured this year.

Find handcrafted, homemade, unique, and one-of-a-kind treasures made by local artists at Merchants and Makers.

Events usually host over 100 local makers showcasing their handmade goods such as jewelry, paintings, baked goods, lawn art, and so much more.

For artists and small businesses, applications are now open to be a vendor.

Merchants and Makers plan to be at the following locations and dates in 2023:

Sunday, March 26 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bargain Market, Trillium Events, Spring Lake

Fulton St Farmers Market, Grand Rapids

Chinook Pier, Grand Haven

Chinook Pier, Grand Haven Saturday, August - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Rockford

Frugthaven, Greenville

Chow Down Centertown, Grand Haven

Fulton St Farmers Market, Grand Rapids

Holland Civic Center

Trillium Events, Spring Lake

Learn more by visiting merchantsandmakers.com